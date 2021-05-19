Video
Houses built on hills, forest land grabbed at Dhoubaura

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Shahinuzzaman Prince

The photo shows houses built on the hill in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

DHOUBAURA, MYMENSINGH, May 18: About 50 houses have been built by local people on the hills in Dhoubaura Upazila of the district.  
According to field sources, the houses are being built after purchasing space from grabbers. To make houses, hill tract and slope are being cut while trees are being felled  recklessly. With this, the hills are being devastated, and environment is being threatened.
These damaging activities are taking place in connivance with an unscrupulous section; Garo hills are losing natural beauty.
According to sources at the Department of Forest (DoF), there are total 245 acres of the forest land in Bhedikura and  Gachhuapara under Dakkhin Maizpara Union, in Ganoi, Digholbagh, and Tangati under Gnoshgaon Unon.  
Houses are also being raised on Putimari Rot tract located in front of the forest office. Locals said, forest office is not saying anything in this connection.  
While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of locals said, Hazong community members have sold these lands on the basis of their living rights.
Abdul Khalek and Suruj Ali of Bhedikura Village are living in houses raised on the hill. Another Abdul Gafur has raised house on the purchased hill land.
Like them many people have raised houses on the hills after purchasing land. One Ranjit  Ringdi who is living on hill tract said, he is living on the hill as he has no living place. He informed, he has applied for government settlement; if government rehabilitates them, they will leave the hill.
 In addition to forest land grabbing, a local section is felling hilly trees also, the sources said.
Bit Officer of Dhoubaura Bhedikura Bit Division Saidul Islam said, about 65 acres of forest lands are under the occupation belonging to the DoF. The list of the occupiers has been sent to the higher authority of the department; some cases have been lodged.
 Putimari and Bhedikura are tourism potential areas. The China Clay Hill is located near these areas. But these tourism spots are losing attraction due to hill grabbing.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafikuzzaman said, if government lands are under occupation, necessary measures will be taken to rescue these. But FoD will see forest land grabbing, he added.


Houses built on hills, forest land grabbed at Dhoubaura
