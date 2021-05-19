Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Moulvibazar, on Tuesday.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from the Punarbhaba River in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan said locals spotted the body in Shotchara Daher Par area on the Punarbhaba River in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body might have been floated from India, the OC added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 24 to 25, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body under Udnar Bridge adjacent to Huglia Bazar in Sindurkhan Union of the upazila at around 9am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its throat and face.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.





