Restaurants fined for breaching Covid-19 rules

DUMURIA, KHULNA, May 18: A mobile court in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday fined two restaurants for flouting Covid-19 safety measures imposed by government.

Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Wadud fined two branches of Abbas Hotel Tk 15,000 each, in default, to suffer three days in jail, in Chuknagar area at around 2pm.

The latest government gazette that extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement and gathering until May 23 said restaurants are allowed to remain open with only takeaway or online services.

It was learned that Abbas Hotel served food to the customers inside their hotels breaking the health guidelines.













