Three unnatural deaths in three districts

Three people died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Natore and Kurigram, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man died after he fell from a mango tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon. Deceased Nasir Uddin, 50, was a resident of Dhamchail Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nasir climbed up the tree for plucking mangoes in the afternoon. At one stage, he fell down and sustained injuries.

He was taken to Brahmanbaria 250-bed Sadar Hospital where he, later, died while undergoing treatment.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mentally-imbalanced man died mysteriously in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abdul Goni, 45, son of late Azgar Ali, was a resident of Royna Bharat Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Goni went out of the house in the afternoon.

Later, the family members found him unconscious in a dried canal in the area at around 8:30pm.

He was taken to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Bonpara Private Amina Hospital.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A construction worker died after a branch of a tree fell on him in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified Sohrab Mandal, 56, hailing from Sonamukhi Village in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj. He worked in a water and sanitation project under Public Health Department in Goruhati area under Ulipur Municipality.

Local sources said a branch of eucalyptus tree broke and fell on him while he was eating rice sitting beside the project in the morning, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





