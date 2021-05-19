Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondents

Three people died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Natore and Kurigram, in three days.
BRAHMANBARIA: A man died after he fell from a mango tree in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon. Deceased Nasir Uddin, 50, was a resident of Dhamchail Village in the upazila.  
Local sources said Nasir climbed up the tree for plucking mangoes in the afternoon. At one stage, he fell down and sustained injuries.
He was taken to Brahmanbaria 250-bed Sadar Hospital where he, later, died while undergoing treatment.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mentally-imbalanced man died mysteriously in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Abdul Goni, 45, son of late Azgar Ali, was a resident of Royna Bharat Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Goni went out of the house in the afternoon.
Later, the family members found him unconscious in a dried canal in the area at around 8:30pm.
He was taken to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Bonpara Private Amina Hospital.
Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A construction worker died after a branch of a tree fell on him in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified Sohrab Mandal, 56, hailing from Sonamukhi Village in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj. He worked in a water and sanitation project under Public Health Department in Goruhati area under Ulipur Municipality.
Local sources said a branch of eucalyptus tree broke and fell on him while he was eating rice sitting beside the project in the morning, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight killed in road mishaps in five districts
A human chain was formed on the Munshiganj Press Club Road
Houses built on hills, forest land grabbed at Dhoubaura
Two found dead in two districts
Restaurants fined for breaching Covid-19 rules
Three unnatural deaths in three districts
Obituary
Transports charge extra fare from returnees at Paturia


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft