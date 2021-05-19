Video
Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Maulana Shamsul Islam
LAXMIPUR: Maulana Shamsul Islam, teacher of Laxmipur Darul Ulum Alia Madrasa, died of heart failure while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka at around 10:30am on Monday. He was 55.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Tumchar Islamia Madrasa Field after Magrib prayer. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left wife, three sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Mohammad Ali
NOAKHALI: Mohammad Ali, former chairman of Begumganj Upazila Parishad in the district, died of heart failure at around 12:45pm on Saturday. He was 70. His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Chowmuhani Modanmohan High School Field at around 7pm.
After his second namaz-e-janaza at around 9pm, he was buried at the family graveyard in Hazipur Union of the upazila. He left one son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Anwara Begum
PIROJPUR: Anwara Begum, mother of Ekushe TV District Correspondent Sherina Afroj, died of old-age complications at her residence in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday morning. She was 74. After her namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at the family graveyard in Kalakhali Village.


