Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:47 PM
Home Countryside

Transports charge extra fare from returnees at Paturia

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, May 18: Although there is no suffering at the Paturia-Daulatdia Ferry crossing on Tuesday, passengers have to pay extra fare to return to work.
People from 21 districts in the south-west region are returning to work after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Passengers complained that they had to pay several times more fare for alternative vehicles as government suspended the long-distance public transport. They are taking regional buses, private cars, microbuses and motorbikes while returning Dhaka from home.
One Samiul Alam from Faridpur said there was a lot of suffering at Paturia Ferry Ghat before Eid. But, there was no problem as enough ferries were available on the way back to Dhaka.
Shivalaya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) BM Ruhul Amin Rimon said some transports were fined by conducting mobile court on Monday for taking extra fare. They will also conduct mobile court on Tuesday to ease the suffering of the passengers, the UNO added.


