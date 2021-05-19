BRRI farmers frustrated over crop production

GAIBANDHA, May 18: Farmers who farmed BRRI Dhan-28 during the current Boro season are in frustration over the production of the variety as they did not get desired output against the variety.

For not getting desired production against the variety, the farmers are also more worried and in tension about their food security.

According to the sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), a total of 1,26,500 hectares of land of the district were brought under Boro farming during the current Boro season, and of the total as many as 27,380 hectares or 2,05,425 bighas of land were brought under the farming of BRRI Dhan-28.

The farmers cultivated the variety with their best efforts, but the production was so less that the farmers could not recoup the production cost.

Over a decade ago, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) released the variety and gave the responsibility to the DAE for its expansion at farmers' level for various positive reasons about the variety. Its rice is very fine, tasty and early variety; its production is also high and its market price is also reasonable.

The field level agri-officials motivated the farmers to farm the variety for its positive reasons.

In response, the farmers cultivated the variety for its positive reasons.

But in recent years, the farmers were not getting desired output against the variety because the variety was being attacked with leaf blight disease.

An agri-official of the DAE, on condition of his anonymity said, the variety had become very old and lost its disease resistance power; that is why BRRI Dhan-28 is being attacked with various diseases making the farmers deprived of getting desired output in recent years in both Boro and Aman seasons.

Md. Aminur Rahman, a farmer of Baroboldia village under Malibari Union of Sadar Upazila said, he farmed the variety on three bighas of land this season. After harvesting, he got only 12 maunds of paddy which is fully undesirable and unexpected to him. Other farmers of the locality also faced losses like him for farming the variety, Aminur added.

He alleged that although the farmers had been facing huge losses for the last few years, the DAE officials did not stop advising the farmers to farm the variety.

In this context, he urged the government to stop farming of the variety to save the farmers from their continuous losses.

