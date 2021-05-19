Cumilla achieves success in VAT return submission

Cumilla has achieved exceptional success in VAT return submission via online amid the countrywide lockdown.

According to field sources, Cumilla VAT stood first for the ninth time in a row among the 12 VAT Commissionerates in the country.

As the percentage of VAT registration and return submission via online is on the rise, the ability of National Revenue Board (NBR) strengthens day by day. Due to this, the competition among the Commissionerates has also increased. Following this, the percentage of online VAT return submission of Cumilla Commissionerate stood at 96.08 on May 17, 2021. The rate of total return submission manually and through online was placed at 96.21% here, the sources at the Commissionerate confirmed.

Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury, commissioner of Cumilla Customs, Excise and Vat Commissionerate, along with his hardworking team, has been considered the main craftsman behind the success. It is to be noted that the online return submission rate of NBR was 25.18% in July, 2020. At present, it has increased to 42.48% in April, 2021.

Following the instructions of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on behalf of the government, different steps have been taken to help make the country digital during the 'Mujib Barsho'.







