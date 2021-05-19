Duterte bans cabinet from speaking on S China Sea

MANILA, May 18: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has banned his cabinet from speaking out in public on the South China Sea dispute, after key ministers engaged in a war of words with Beijing.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the waterway -- which China claims almost entirely -- flared in March after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

While Duterte has been reluctant to confront China over the issue, his foreign and defence secretaries have repeatedly criticised Beijing for its refusal to withdraw the ships from the disputed waters.

Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted an expletive-tagged demand for the Chinese vessels to leave the area.

His online swearing prompted a rebuke from Beijing and Locsin later apologised to his Chinese counterpart. -AFP