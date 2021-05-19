SC refuses to issue interim order on PM Oli’s oath

KATHMANDU, May 18: The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday refused to issue an interim order on writ petitions, seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana led single-bench did not issue any interim order on a writ petition seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister Oli, reported The Himalayan Times.

The writ petitions were filed on Sunday by senior advocate Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali and advocates Keshar Jung KC and Lokendra Oli on reasoning that the process was erroneous, it further reported.

The apex court has told the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to come up with written responses within 15 days regarding the oath taken by PM Oli. -ANI







