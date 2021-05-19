Biden releases tax return, restoring tradition Trump broke

WASHINGTON, May 18: President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned just over $600,000 last year, their tax return showed Monday, though the real news was that the document got released at all.

Presidents have traditionally made public their annual tax returns, which detail sources of income and taxes paid, in the name of transparency.

Donald Trump famously broke with this, refusing during his one-term presidency to come clean about his finances or the true state of his property and branding empire.

In their joint tax return for 2020, Biden and his wife Jill, a community college professor, reported federal adjusted gross income of $607,336.

They paid $157,414 in federal income tax, an effective rate of 25.9 percent. They also paid $28,794 income tax to their home state, Delaware. -AFP







