Congress files complaint against BJP chief over ‘toolkit’ allegation

NEW DELHI, May 18: The Congress on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi police commissioner seeking to file a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, the outfit's spokesperson Sambit Patra, and other party leaders on charges of disseminating forged documents with the intent of creating "communal disharmony and civil unrest".

The complaint came as a response to a tweet by Patra claiming that the Congress had prepared a "toolkit", or campaign material, to hurt the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over its handling of coronavirus management and the Central Vista project in Delhi.

Apart from Nadda and Patra, the Congress also named Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh in the complaint.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Congress' research department head Rajeev Gowda tweeted saying the purported "toolkit" on coronavirus was fake.

The Central Vista project, an initiative of the Narendra Modi government, aims to redevelop a 3.2-km stretch that lies at the heart of Lutyens Delhi built by the British in the 1930s. It involves tearing down and rebuilding several government buildings, including iconic landmarks, and constructing a new Parliament at a total cost of Rs 20,000 crore. -HINDU







