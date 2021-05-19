Video
Tear gas fumes fill the air as Moroccan migrants rally by a border fence

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Tear gas fumes fill the air as Moroccan migrants rally by a border fence in the northern town of Fnideq in an attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on May 18. At least 6,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Madrid and Rabat, slipped into Ceuta, a record for a single day. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometres to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies.    photo : AFP


