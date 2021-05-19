Video
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:46 PM
TMC cries foul as HC sends 2 leaders to jail in Narada case

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

KOLKATA, May 18: Angry retorts by TMC leaders and violent protests by party supporters became commonplace in West Bengal on Tuesday, after two state ministers among others were held in the Narada case, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'seeking her arrest' when asked to leave the CBI office here, officials said.
West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the CBI on Monday along with Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada sting operation case.
The Calcutta high court on Monday night stayed the bail granted to two TMC ministers, a legislator and former leader of the party in the Narada sting operation case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requested transfer of the case citing a security threat to officers of the probe agency.
Chaos ensued outside the probe agency's office at Nizam Place, as hundreds of party supporters defied the ongoing lockdown, raising slogans against the BJP-led NDA government, hurling stones and bricks at security personnel in protest against the arrests.
The agitators also burnt tyres and blocked roads in several other parts of the state, including Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.
The CBI on Monday morning arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as former minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.
Banerjee, who arrived at the CBI office around 11 am, 'told our officers that they have to arrest her if they want her to leave Nizam Palace,' sources in the central probe agency said.
The sources said Banerjee's actions are akin to interference in the probe handed over to the agency by the Calcutta High Court.
Apart from the CM, Chatterjee's estranged wife Ratna, who is now an MLA from Behala Purba, Hakim's daughter and other senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress also reached the CBI office.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

