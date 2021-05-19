Pak blasphemy laws, attacks on minorities hampering religious freedom: US report

WASHINGTON, May 18: Religious expressions in Pakistan are decreasing according to The 2020 report International Religious Freedom released by the United States.

Citing civil society reports, the IRF report mentioned that there were many individuals imprisoned on blasphemy charges, at least 35 of whom had received death sentences, as compared with 82 individuals imprisoned on blasphemy charges and 29 who received death sentences in 2019.

According to the Center for Social Justice, a national nongovernmental organisation (NGO), at least 199 individuals were accused of blasphemy offenses, a significant increase over 2019 and the highest number of blasphemy cases in a single year in the country's history. The accused were mostly Shia (70 per cent of cases) and Ahmadi Muslims (20 per cent of cases).

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community leaders continued to report they were affected by discriminatory and ambiguous legislation and court judgments that denied them basic rights.

The report also put light on the July killing of US citizen and self-identified Ahmadi Muslim Tahir Naseem, who was standing trial for blasphemy charges, after which some political party leaders celebrated the killer's actions.

Meanwhile, armed sectarian groups, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others designated as terrorist organisations by the US and other governments, continued to stage attacks targeting Shia Muslims, including the predominantly Shia Hazara community.

Throughout the year, unidentified individuals targeted and killed Shia Muslims, including ethnic Hazaras, and Ahmadi Muslims in attacks believed to be religiously motivated. After Naseem's murder, Ahmadi professor Naeemuddin Khattak was shot and killed while driving home from work in October 2020, while in the next month, unknown gunmen killed an 82-year-old retired government worker belonging to the community, the report said. -ANI







