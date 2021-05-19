Hockey's Shamsul Bari no more

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) former general secretary and legendary former hockey player of the country Shamsul Bari passed away on Tuesday morning due to old age complication at a hospital in the city at the age of 74.

He is survived by wife, two sons and host of well-wishers to mourn his death, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said.

Bari, the long-served general secretary of BHF, was buried at Banani graveyard following Zuhr prayers after his namaz-e-janaza at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.

He also served as the deputy secretary general of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA).

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee and BFF officials expressed deep shock at the death of Bari and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

BOA president, secretary general, all executive members, officials and employees also expressed their deep shock at the death of Bari. -BSS











