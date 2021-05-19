Video
Jamal expects hundred percent efforts from his teammates

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Jamal Bhuiyan speaks on Tuesday.

Bangladesh national football team's skipper Jamal Bhuiyan expects hundred percent efforts from his teammates to win matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Qatar.
"It'll not enough for the team if anyone gives his fifty percent effort rather all will have to give their hundred percent effort, then we can win the matches in Qatar," said Jamal Bhuiyan during the team's second day's practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Jamal taking inspiration from the match against India. Bangladesh fought bravely to force India to play a 1-1 goal draw with the home side held in Kolkata.
Asked have your team ever given hundred percent effort in any match before Jamal said: "Motivation will naturally come against India as all performed well against India."
The Bangladesh captain replying to a question said they have good history against India and India are neighboring rivals, so everyone want to win against India.
Jamal earlier said they want to win against Afghanistan and India in the World Cup Qualifiers and when asked today which sides of your team you will put forward to win against the two teams, Jamal said: "The answer is simple, we have to score goal to get point. I can't say right now which side of the team is strong and which side is weak .. we'll have to play two practice matches, then we can discuss
about it."
The Bangladesh captain was found very serious in practice and during the goal shots practice the Bangladesh captain converted four out of five goals.
The Bangladesh team is expected to leave for Qatar on May 21 to play their remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. According to the fixtures, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, India and Oman on June 3, 7 and 15 respectively.     -BSS


