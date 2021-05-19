Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'

The ICC's clearance of its investigation into Al Jazeera's documentary programme 'Cricket's Match Fixers' has relieved its suspects.

"The past had been very distressing. The humiliation and the many situations dealt within an obnoxious community was overwhelming. I do not have to exaggerate on the atmosphere faced by my immediate family members", Jeevantha Kalutunga, one of the suspects, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.

"The accusations were disappointing and it may not be just me but for any other cricket player where any allegations are made by deliberately constructed situations. However I had no obligations in presenting myself in all the interviews held and supporting the investigations carried although rooted in wrong accusations", he added.

"I was not afraid to speak my mind às I have àlways held my cricket career with integrity and worked in the true spirit of the game", he signed off.

Another Sri Lankan cricketer, Dilhara Lokuhettige, who now resides in Australia, said, "it was a fabricated video. All those involved had also said that I was not involved. No one had approached me to fix the matches".

Hasan Raza, who was also figured in the video, says from Karachi, "the last two-three years were very painful. I had to struggle a lot due to these allegations. I am now at least relieved that we are exonerated. The truth has finally prevailed".









