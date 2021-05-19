Bangladesh finish 14th

Bangladesh finished 14th out of eighteen teams scoring 1954 in the recurve men's teamevent of Archery World Cup 2021 stage-2 now being held in Lausanne, Switzerland, said a Bangladesh Archery Federation press release.

Besides, in the recurve men's qualification rounds, country's ace archer Ruman Sana finished 31st scoring 659, Ram Krishna Saha finished 39th after scoring 655, Mohammad Tamimul Islam finished 64th after scoring 640 and Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished 71st after scoring 632 when the last report came in this afternoon.

A total of 234 archers from 35 countries across the globe including 80 of recurve men's, 69 recurve women's, 47 compound men's and 38 compound women's archers are taking part in the World Cup.

Earlier, an eight-member Bangladesh archery team left for Switzerland on Sunday last to take part in the Archery World Cup 2021 stage-2 scheduled to be held in Olympic Capital of Lausanne on May 17-23.

Bangladesh Archery team: Ram Krishna Saha archer-recurve (men's), Ruman Sana archer-recurve (men's), Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel archer-recurve (men's), Mohammad Tamimul Islam archer-recurve (men's), Beauty Roy archer-recurve (women's), Diya Siddique archer-recurve (women's), Mehnaz Akter Monira archer-recurve (women's) and Asim Kumar Das archer-compound (men's). -BSS







