The second round of Women's Football League resumes today with three matches billed for the day at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

On the day, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club will take on Nasrin Sports Academy at 10.30 am, Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas face Cumilla United Club at 2.15 pm and FC Brahmanbaria meet Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club at 4:15pm.

The league earlier started on March 31 last but BFF postponed the league on April 5 last due to ongoing lockdown.

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings and Kanchizhuli Sporting Club have completed two rounds of the league while the rest played one match at a time.

Bashundhara Kings dominate the league table by winning their two matches in the eight-team league. They have scored twenty four goals in two matches. -BSS









