Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:46 PM
Bio-bubble is a ‘safe zone’, says SLC chief

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
BIPIN DANI

Taking an idea from England cricketers, who are encouraged to move away from referring to "the bio-bubble" this summer and the players are urged to use term 'team environment amid concerns the term "bubble" has developed negative connotations and is beginning to perpetuate the mental strain of life on the road, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is mulling over the idea of calling it "safe zone" or "our home away from home".
"These (new terms) will help reduce the stress factor. I must discuss this with our sports psychologist", Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the SLC's managing committee chief, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.
However, he further adds, "Vaccination of teams which are checking for neutralizing antibodies will be the way forward for all sports".
Visiting Sri Lankan team's 3-day strict hotel room quarantine period in Bangladesh is over on Tuesday night.
"It's not only a team environment, it's a family environment. We play indoor games, banter and help each other in a very candid way. No one feels alone or fatigue due to quarantine or playing cricket in BSB (Bio-secured Bubble)", the team's army-man manager, Manuja Kariapperuma, speaking exclusively over the telephone from his Dhaka hotel room, said.
"Players watch TV and carry out fitness and yoga type activities in the room", he adds.
Mickey Arthur's birthday
Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthus had a quiet 53rd birthday on Monday.
"It was a self-made celebration by the coach himself. The birthday gift from all of us will be a series win", the manager signed off.



