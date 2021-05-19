Video
BCB sales 2-year media right for 19 million USD

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Sports Reporter

Ban Tech Limited has acquired the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s media rights including satellite, digital OTT and DTH for the National Team's home series up to 2023, says a BCB's media release on Tuesday.
Ban Tech Limited bagged the rights for an amount of Taka 161 core and 50 lakhs, which is equivalent to US$ 19.7 million.
The agreement covers all home matches of Tigers between May 18 this year and October 5, 2023. During this period Bangladesh are scheduled to play seven Tests, 18 ODIs and 19 T20 internationals at home.
Ben Tech were the sole bidders for the agreement, which bought the media rights of West Indies tour to Bangladesh couple of months back and just late Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series before being penned for long-term media right.
The press release also revealed that local satellite television channels Gazi TV and T-Sports have attained the rights from Ban Tech Limited to broadcast in Bangladesh the matches of the upcoming ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.  The hosts take on Sri Lanka for three ICC ODI Championship matches in Dhaka on 23, 25 and 28 May.


