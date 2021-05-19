Custodian Rana to miss the flight to Qatar

Bangladesh national football team's competent goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana is not going to Qatar with rest of the boys to play the three matches of the preliminary joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup due to injury.

After begin playing for the national team in 2014, this is the first time this custodian is leaving out of the team. Russel Mahmud Liton, another experienced custodian, will be taking his place in this mission.

This 33-year old custodian received injury on the 8th of May while warming up ahead of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra's match again Mohammedan Sporting Club in the second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Though joined the camp with the injury, he was not fit to get onto the ground to play the next matches and was withdrawn from the team.

Examining the injury, physicians found potential damages in tissues and advised to stay out of any activities. After that the custodian talked with coach and withdrawn his name from the team for the Qatar mission.

The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.







