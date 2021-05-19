

Sports journalists protest against pestering Rozina

The Sports Journalists were present at the stadium to cover the practice of the national football team there. Besides conducting professional activities, had shown their support for Rozina and the protests going on for her by the Journalists community. They set on the athletic turf for a while and the camera crews left their cameras and gears on the ground.

Journalist Rozina Islam who went to performing professional tasks was confined and harassed for five hours inside the Bangladesh Secretariat reportedly by Health Ministry officials on Monday. She was later detained under the Official Secrets Act.

Rozina had appeared at court on Tuesday charged with stealing health ministry documents under the act. A new hearing was set for Thursday. Up to 14 years in prison and the death penalty can be given if charged and convicted, under the century-old British-era act.









