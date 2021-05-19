Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sports journalists protest against pestering Rozina

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Sports Reporter

Sports journalists protest against pestering Rozina

Sports journalists protest against pestering Rozina

The Sports Journalists of the country on Tuesday joined rest of the community and staged a protest at Bangabandhu National Stadium against violence against journalists, journalism and the torture on senior journalist Rozina Islam.
The Sports Journalists were present at the stadium to cover the practice of the national football team there. Besides conducting professional activities, had shown their support for Rozina and the protests going on for her by the Journalists community. They set on the athletic turf for a while and the camera crews left their cameras and gears on the ground.
Journalist Rozina Islam who went to performing professional tasks was confined and harassed for five hours inside the Bangladesh Secretariat reportedly by Health Ministry officials on Monday. She was later  detained under the Official Secrets Act.
Rozina had appeared at court on Tuesday charged with stealing health ministry documents under the act. A new hearing was set for Thursday. Up to 14 years in prison and the death penalty can be given if charged and convicted, under the century-old British-era act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane wants to leave Spurs
Guardiola warns Aguero over Champions League final berth
Hockey's Shamsul Bari no more
Jamal expects hundred percent efforts from his teammates
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Bangladesh finish 14th
Women's football league resumes today
Bio-bubble is a ‘safe zone’, says SLC chief


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft