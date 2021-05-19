Tigers enter into bio secure bubble



Shakib Al Hasan seen along with his teammate during the Bangladesh national team�s parctice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Shakib skipped New Zealand tour to stay beside his expectant wife followed by he withdrew his name from Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. He therefore, missed national camp twice and this is for the first time in the current cricketing year, when the all-rounder started practicing for the national side.

Mustafiz in the contrary was granted to play IPL since he was not under BCB's consideration for the last Sri Lanka trip.

Both Shakib and Fizz returned home soon after the postponement of IPL after Corona pandemic taking a devastating form in India. As the southpaws had returned from the red listed country in terms of Covid-19 swelling, they had to stay in quarantine for 14 days. BCB however, had negotiated with the government for decreasing their quarantine period to make them available for the home series commencing on May 23.

Bangladesh players nonetheless entered into the bio-secure bubble on May 18 after being tested negative for Covid-19 twice in a row. Tigers will play an intra-squad warm-up match tomorrow at the BKSP.

The three matches of the series are slated for May 23, 25 and 28 May. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host all the under-light matches.







Bangladesh national team resumed practice on Tuesday after Eid-ul-Fitr break ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. All 21 members of the Tigers' squad including Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman entered into bio-bubble.Shakib skipped New Zealand tour to stay beside his expectant wife followed by he withdrew his name from Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. He therefore, missed national camp twice and this is for the first time in the current cricketing year, when the all-rounder started practicing for the national side.Mustafiz in the contrary was granted to play IPL since he was not under BCB's consideration for the last Sri Lanka trip.Both Shakib and Fizz returned home soon after the postponement of IPL after Corona pandemic taking a devastating form in India. As the southpaws had returned from the red listed country in terms of Covid-19 swelling, they had to stay in quarantine for 14 days. BCB however, had negotiated with the government for decreasing their quarantine period to make them available for the home series commencing on May 23.Bangladesh players nonetheless entered into the bio-secure bubble on May 18 after being tested negative for Covid-19 twice in a row. Tigers will play an intra-squad warm-up match tomorrow at the BKSP.The three matches of the series are slated for May 23, 25 and 28 May. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host all the under-light matches.