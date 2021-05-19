Stop genocide in Palestine: DUTA



Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) forms a human chain on the campus on Tuesday protesting the ongoing Israeli genocide and destruction in Palestine. photo : Observer

The teachers also staged a demonstration at noon on Tuesday at the foot of the Aparajeya Bangla in the Dhaka University campus.

Teachers who took part in the human chain carried placards inscribed 'Stop genocide in Palestine', 'Why Israeli atrocities in Palestine put the world conscience to sleep?', 'Stop killing women and children in Palestine' and 'Recognise Palestine as a sovereign country'.

The programme was chaired by DUTA President Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah.

DU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-VC Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, DUTA General Secretary Prof Dr Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan including other teachers took part in the human chain.

Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that Palestine has been deceived by two global forum-the UN and the OIC.

He said, "Behind the deception United States of America and United Kingdom both played important roles through UN and Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia through OIC." He urged the international community not to deceive Palestine anymore and to establish a separate, independent and sovereign country for the Palestinians.

