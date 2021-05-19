Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India’s Covid tally passes 25m, cyclone complicates efforts in Modi’s state

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

AHMEDABAD,  May 18: India total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the states where the disease is spreading most quickly.
COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 people evacuated from coastal districts of the western state of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late on Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections.
"Masks have been arranged for people shifted to shelter homes," said Sandip Sagale, a top official in Ahmedabad, the main city in Gujarat. "Efforts are also made to maintain social distancing."
India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose past the 25 million mark with 263,533 new infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.
Only the United States has had more cases, or a worse single day death toll, when it lost 5,444 people on Feb. 12. But whereas the epidemic peaked months ago in the United States, there is no certainty that India's infections have.
Though the official count shows new infections subsiding, there are fears that the new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found in India, is running out of control and many cases, particularly in rural areas, are going unreported due to lack of testing.
India's total caseload since the virus first struck over a year ago, stands at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat had suffered a 30% increase in infections since May 2, while the total number of vaccinations administered in the state last week was just 1.1 million - half the total of a month earlier.
The storm complicated efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the state as vaccinations were suspended for two days, while hospitals awaited back-up generators to keep power running and additional oxygen supplies. But Aayush Oak, a top official in Amreli, the district hardest hit by the cyclone, said preparations had paid off.
"We had already shifted COVID patients from areas closer to the coast to hospitals in other places three days back and did not need to shift a single patient more. There is no disruption of oxygen supply to any hospital," Oak said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop genocide in Palestine: DUTA
India’s Covid tally passes 25m, cyclone complicates efforts in Modi’s state
Work progressing fast amid pandemic
Chinese citizen stabbed dead by another Chinese man
A photo exhibition was held on Tuesday at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum
Law Minister assures justice for Rozina
Husband vows to sue officials who harassed Rozina
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft