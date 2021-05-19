Work progressing fast amid pandemic

CHATTOGRAM, May 18: The construction work of the 16.5-km-long elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Chattogram Airport has been progressing fast amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman, also the project director told the Daily Observer that more than 50 per cent of the work have so far been completed.

He hoped that the project would be completed by December 2022. The CDA has taken up the elevated expressway project from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat International Airport to ease the existing traffic congestion in the port city.

Meanwhile, urban planners have urged the authorities concerned to make alternative roads before implementing the project as some busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, port and Customs House will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction of the elevated express.

Prime Minister sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction work in February 24 in 2019.

According to the CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture has been tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the elevated expressway.

The CDA has launched construction on the elevated expressway. The estimated cost of the project is Tk 32.50 billion.

The 16.5- kilometre-long expressway from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points. In the first phase, the construction work from Saltgola to Cement Crossing will be completed.

Earlier, the purchase committee had recommended appointing the Max-Rankin JV as the contractor for the construction work of the project.

The expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently, it takes two to three hours from airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.







