Chinese citizen stabbed dead by another Chinese man

Sylhet, May 18: A Chinese national was stabbed to death allegedly by his countryman in Kotwali Police Station area in Sylhet city on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Wei Wentao, 48, worked at Kumargaon Power Station under Jalalabad Police Station in the city.

It was learnt that 12 Chinese nationals working at the power station live on the fifth floor of a building at Pashchim Pathantula Residential Area.

They all except Wei Wentao and Wei Chao left the house for their workplace. They locked into an altercation over an issue and stabbed each other.

Hearing the sound of beating, neighbouring people informed police. Later, police recovered the body of Wei Wentao entering the house and rescued Wei Chao, who also sustained several stab injuries, said Kotwali Police Station OC Abu Farhad.

Injured Wei Chao was admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. The reason behind the incident is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter, he added.





