Law Minister assures justice for Rozina

Leaders of different journalist organizations on Tuesday met Law Minister Anisul Huq and demanded the immediate release of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam and withdrawal of the false case lodged against the investigative journalist by the Health Services Division officials of the Health Ministry.

A delegation of journalist leaders led by Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Ilias Khan, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) President Tapan Bishwas and Finance Secretary Masud Ul Haque, Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) President Pantho Rahman met the Minister at his Gulshan residence in the evening.

After the meeting with the journalist leaders, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters that Rozina will get justice when she will be produced before the court on Thursday.

He also assured that the prosecution of the concern court will assist the journalist properly.

Earlier on the day, the journalist leaders also met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the same reason.









