Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, May 18: At least 70 houses, a primary school and three shops were gutted in a fire at Talukdarpara in Roangchhari upazila of Bandarban district on Tuesday.

Chahai Marma, chairman of Roangchhari upazila, said the fire originated from an oven in the morning and spread to the adjacent houses, primary school and shops.

However, the firefighting units failed to reach the area due to lack of communication facilities and the fire was doused with the help of local people.







