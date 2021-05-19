Two alleged muggers killed in ‘gunfight’ with cops at Khilkhet

Two suspected muggers were killed in a 'shootout' with police in the capital's Khilkhet area early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Enamul, 30, and Russel, 28.

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of (DB-Gulshan) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the incident took place around 2:30am when a DB team along with local police chased a group of muggers in an auto-rickshaw.

Police said a gunfight took place among DB police of Gulshan Division and the law enforcers of Khilkhet Police Station with the muggers. The police team fired gun shots while the gang tried to flee by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw defying signal. The gang also opened fire on the policemen.

At one stage, two 'muggers sustained bullet injuries and were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The auto-rickshaw, a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, a matchete, nine mobile phone sets, 16 Yaba pills, two bullets, a sharp weapon, a scarf and ointment and Tk 5,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

Police, however, detained two muggers from the scene. The arrested muggers have been identified as Nayan and Yeamin.

DB officials said the gang along with others used to offer people ride-sharing in their auto-rickshaws and microbuses when they saw commuters waiting due to shortage of public transport during Ramadan and before Eid.

On the way, they used to mug people and many sustained injuries due to their torture. A Dubai expat, who was travelling from Bogura to Dhaka early this month, was strangled by one such gang, law enforcers said. His body was found on Kuril Flyover.





