Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

17 more canals to be handed over to two city corporations

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to handover all canals and water reservoirs of the capital to Dhaka's two city corporations.
The two city corporations - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) - will now be responsible for maintaining the city canals and water bodies.
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam on Tuesday made the disclosure while addressing a virtual meeting as its chair organised by the ministry.
The inter-ministerial meeting was called to discuss the government's course of actions to resolve water-logging problems in the city through maintaining the khals and natural water bodies.
State Minister for Housing Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Senior Secretary to LGD Helaluddin Ahmed and senior officials from different ministries and divisions attended the meeting.
To ensure smooth handover of the canals and water bodies, a working committee headed by LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed comprising the representatives of all relevant divisions and authorities was formed in the meeting.
The committee was given a week for submitting its report.
In the meeting, the minister asked the authorities to keep the sluice gates of Hatirjheel canal open for smooth removal of the rain water.
Tajul Islam said the government had already handed over 26 khals to the two city corporations. The mayors of the corporations are working hard to manage and overhaul the khals. Besides, some 17 important canals are there in the city. They will be handed over to the corporations for its smooth management, he added.
Tajul informed that the lines of household septic tanks connected directly with the sewerage lines will be disconnected soon.
Before starting government drives to close the lines, he urged the house owners to ensure alternative arrangement for maintaining the septic tanks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop genocide in Palestine: DUTA
India’s Covid tally passes 25m, cyclone complicates efforts in Modi’s state
Work progressing fast amid pandemic
Chinese citizen stabbed dead by another Chinese man
A photo exhibition was held on Tuesday at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum
Law Minister assures justice for Rozina
Husband vows to sue officials who harassed Rozina
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft