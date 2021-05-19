17 more canals to be handed over to two city corporations

The government has decided to handover all canals and water reservoirs of the capital to Dhaka's two city corporations.

The two city corporations - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) - will now be responsible for maintaining the city canals and water bodies.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam on Tuesday made the disclosure while addressing a virtual meeting as its chair organised by the ministry.

The inter-ministerial meeting was called to discuss the government's course of actions to resolve water-logging problems in the city through maintaining the khals and natural water bodies.

State Minister for Housing Sharif Ahmed, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Senior Secretary to LGD Helaluddin Ahmed and senior officials from different ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

To ensure smooth handover of the canals and water bodies, a working committee headed by LGD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed comprising the representatives of all relevant divisions and authorities was formed in the meeting.

The committee was given a week for submitting its report.

In the meeting, the minister asked the authorities to keep the sluice gates of Hatirjheel canal open for smooth removal of the rain water.

Tajul Islam said the government had already handed over 26 khals to the two city corporations. The mayors of the corporations are working hard to manage and overhaul the khals. Besides, some 17 important canals are there in the city. They will be handed over to the corporations for its smooth management, he added.

Tajul informed that the lines of household septic tanks connected directly with the sewerage lines will be disconnected soon.

Before starting government drives to close the lines, he urged the house owners to ensure alternative arrangement for maintaining the septic tanks.





