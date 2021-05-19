Video
US retail sales flat, inflation fears on the rise

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 18: The US economic recovery showed signs of hitting some turbulence as shoppers curbed their spending last month and manufacturing slowed due to supply bottlenecks.
After a rush of shopping in March, US retail sales were flat in April, and while auto sales rose, vehicle production fell amid a global semiconductor supply crunch, according to government data released Friday.
Meanwhile, a private survey showed consumer confidence fell due to concerns about rising prices as the reopening of the world's largest economy drives speculation of a sustained rise in inflation.
Officials in President Joe Biden's administration have tried to downplay the fears of a slowing recovery, but acknowledged there could be some bumpy months ahead.
"This was an unprecedented economic downturn… where we completely powered down the economy," said Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers.
"Given the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, it will remain difficult for analysts to accurately forecast economic data until we have more fully recovered," she told reporters.
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell more than six points to 82.8 in May, amid increasing concerns about inflation.
But the survey showed "consumer spending will still advance despite higher prices due to pent-up demand and record saving balances."    -AFP



