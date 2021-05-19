NRBC Bank Directors give financial help to destitute people

The directors of NRBC Bank Ltd have stood beside the destitute people of the society with cash support during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Each of some 2,500 families was given Taka 2,500 on behalf of the bank directors. This amount was disbursed to the accounts of the destitute people.

A bank account was opened in the name of the head of the family against their national identity card in the rural branch of the bank, said a press release.

A total of Taka 50 lakh was given during Eid ul Fitr on behalf of the directors. Around 2500 families received this Eid gift across the country.

The directors of NRBC Bank who provided financial support are Parvez Tamal, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Mohammed Nazim, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Abu Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Mohammed Adnan Imam, Loquit Ullah and Mohammed Oliur Rahman.
















