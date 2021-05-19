35-MW Manikganj solar plant starts feeding national grid

Spectra Solar Park Limited, a joint venture between Bangladeshi Spectra Group and Chinese Shunfeng Investments Limited, has developed a 35 MW solar project at Shibalaya Upazila in Manikganj, some 85 kilometres (52.8 miles) of the nation's capital of Dhaka.

The project received $15 million financial support from the Asian Development Bank. Sungrow Power Supply was the engineering, procurement, and construction collaborator for the initiative.

The project went into commercial operation, supplying electricity to the national grid in March this year. Bangladesh Power Development Board will purchase electricity from this independent power producer project at a rate of TK 11.12/kWh ($0.13) under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The facility has been feeding electricity into the grind since March, the country head of Chinese solar inverter maker Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd (SHE:300274) was cited as saying.

