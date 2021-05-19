India loses $3b Iran bet, shown the door in Farzad-B gas field

NEW DELHI, May 18: India has lost its $3-billion bet on Iran, with Tehran showing the door to New Delhi in the giant Farzad-B gas field in Farsi block after a decade of negotiations with a consortium of Indian state-run oil companies that discovered the asset in 2008.

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a $1.7 billion deal for bringing the discovery to production with Petropars on Monday in the presence of petroleum minister Bijan Zangeneh, Iranian oil ministry's official news agency Shana said.

Farzad-B is the second Indian investment proposal to come unstuck in Iran despite commitments by the top leadership of both countries.

Teheran last year dropped India's $2-billion offer and decided to build the Chabahar railway link on its own.

Farzad-B negotiations have been dogged by stalemates since the beginning. The Indian consortium led by ONGC Videsh had signed the exploration agreement in 2002 and invested $400 million. Iran allowed the agreement to expire in 2009, a year after the discovery. It was not immediately clear how the consortium will recover its investments.

Since then, several deadlines for a deal were missed. India blamed Teheran's flip-flop over the deal's terms for the delay, even as it was hamstrung by the US sanctions on Iran imposed by the Barack Obama administration in 2010. Tehran responded by describing the Indian offers as "unsatisfactory" or reverted with fresh conditions.

TOI had on May 30, 2017 first reported Iran was considering replacing the Indian consortium with companies from other countries. On June 7 that year, TOI reported Iran signing a basic agreement with Russia's Gazprom for Farzad-B.

Indian officials told ToI Iran's intentions had become clear after Teheran failed to respond to the consortium's March 2017 field development plan, which was reduced to $3 billion from $4 billion after NIOC reduced the scope of work. The original plan submitted in 2011 envisaged a total investment of $11 billion, including infrastructure for exporting gas in ships.

Miffed by the delay, New Delhi had asked its refiners to reduce oil imports from Iran by a fifth. India had secured a waiver from the Barack Obama administration and was then Iran's major buyer of oil. Teheran hit back by reducing the payment window for Indian refiners from 90 days to 60 and cut the discount on ocean freight from 80% to 60%. -TNN



















