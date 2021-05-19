Video
Realme one of the top 3 smartphone brands in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Youth-centric smartphone brand realme has maintained its position as one of the top three smartphone brands in Bangladesh, according to Canalys' Q1 2021 global shipments report.
Meanwhile, realme continues to be the fastest growing smartphone brand with 183% YoY growth in Q1 2021 in the European region, says a press release.
realme has shipped 12.8 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Consequently, realme has been ranked as one of the top five smartphone brands by shipment in the following 13 countries: India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Egypt, Czech Republic, Greece and Slovenia.
In Southeast Asia, realme regained its top spot in the Philippines with a 23% market share and a 95% annual YoY growth. It also grew 379% YoY in Cambodia and recorded double-digit growth across Indonesia and Thailand. Meanwhile, in India, the company has retained its overall fifth position with a 12% market share.
Meantime, the brand was, for the first time, in the top four vendors in three European countries in terms of number of shipments as per the Q1 2021 Canalys global smartphone shipments report. The company is ranked by Canalys as fourth in both the Czech Republic and Greece by shipment, with Q1 annual growth rates of 4104% and 477%, respectively. realme is also fourth in Slovenia and retains its strong growth momentum in Russia as the fifth biggest player, growing 682% YoY.


