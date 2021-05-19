Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Digital transformation key to minimize usage gap'

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

'Digital transformation key to minimize usage gap'

'Digital transformation key to minimize usage gap'

On the occasion of 'World Telecommunication and Information Society Day,' a webinar on 'Accelerating Digital Transformation During Challenging Times' has been jointly organized on Tuesday by Grameenphone and The Daily Star.
The webinar was organized to shed light on the increasing importance of digital transformation to cope with the adverse situations emerging due to the pandemic and its merit to expedite its accelerated journey towards minimizing the usage gap.
Local and international speakers stressed the need for digital transformation to run the socio-economic activities in the changed, new-normal era, which evolved due to COVID-19. Tech thought leaders said "now" is the time to embrace the change and create a new world where technology has a significant role in aiding C19 impact and further accelerate the digital transformation towards a developed Bangladesh.
The world already witnessed the need for digital technology from all aspects to survive such a pandemic. Both government and private sector must come forward to have a strategy for a sustainable digital transformation, they said.
Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunications Division, took part in the webinar as the chief guest with BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder as the special guest, Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for Asia and the Pacific presented a keynote speech on Accelerating Digital Transformation During Challenging Times at the event while Solaiman Alam, Acting CEO and Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone Limited, was also present.
Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, A2i; Syed Almas Kabir, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS); Selim R F Hussain, CEO, Brac Bank Limited; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, Mominul Islam, CEO, IPDC Finance Ltd.; and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, CEO of Sheba XyZ, participated in the webinar and shared their insights. Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, Grameenphone, was the moderator of the webinar.
Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunications Division, said, "Bangladesh has achieved phenomenal growth in the ICT sector in the last decade under the able leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and with the guidance of the Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. We have to upskill the youth by collaborating with the stakeholders to harness the full potentiality of the digital world."
The keynote speaker of the webinar Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director, ITU for Asia and The Pacific, delivered her speech focusing on the Connect 2030 Agenda, a shared global vision for developing the ICT sector connecting all for a better future world. She talked about five strategic goals of the plan and outlined eight critical areas of action for digital cooperation.
Apart from it, she opined on different topics such as an overview of global ICT indicators, Bangladesh's achievements in the digital era, mobile broadband subscription rate in South Asian countries, various ICT enablers and barriers, ITU global cybersecurity index, e-government survey, connecting schools through Giga, pandemic-induced digital inequalities in education and suggestions to go forward in her speech.           
Followed by the keynote presentation, experts and industry insiders talked about different aspects of digital transformations, focusing on five critical areas of the 'Connect 2030 Agenda' proclaimed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US retail sales flat, inflation fears on the rise
NRBC Bank Directors give financial help to destitute people
Emirates on track to restore 70pc capacity by year-end
Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel
Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days
35-MW Manikganj solar plant starts feeding national grid
In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism
India loses $3b Iran bet, shown the door in Farzad-B gas field


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft