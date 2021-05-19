

'Digital transformation key to minimize usage gap'

The webinar was organized to shed light on the increasing importance of digital transformation to cope with the adverse situations emerging due to the pandemic and its merit to expedite its accelerated journey towards minimizing the usage gap.

Local and international speakers stressed the need for digital transformation to run the socio-economic activities in the changed, new-normal era, which evolved due to COVID-19. Tech thought leaders said "now" is the time to embrace the change and create a new world where technology has a significant role in aiding C19 impact and further accelerate the digital transformation towards a developed Bangladesh.

The world already witnessed the need for digital technology from all aspects to survive such a pandemic. Both government and private sector must come forward to have a strategy for a sustainable digital transformation, they said.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunications Division, took part in the webinar as the chief guest with BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder as the special guest, Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for Asia and the Pacific presented a keynote speech on Accelerating Digital Transformation During Challenging Times at the event while Solaiman Alam, Acting CEO and Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone Limited, was also present.

Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, A2i; Syed Almas Kabir, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS); Selim R F Hussain, CEO, Brac Bank Limited; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, Mominul Islam, CEO, IPDC Finance Ltd.; and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, CEO of Sheba XyZ, participated in the webinar and shared their insights. Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, Grameenphone, was the moderator of the webinar.

Mustafa Jabbar, Minister, Posts and Telecommunications Division, said, "Bangladesh has achieved phenomenal growth in the ICT sector in the last decade under the able leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and with the guidance of the Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy. We have to upskill the youth by collaborating with the stakeholders to harness the full potentiality of the digital world."

The keynote speaker of the webinar Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director, ITU for Asia and The Pacific, delivered her speech focusing on the Connect 2030 Agenda, a shared global vision for developing the ICT sector connecting all for a better future world. She talked about five strategic goals of the plan and outlined eight critical areas of action for digital cooperation.

Apart from it, she opined on different topics such as an overview of global ICT indicators, Bangladesh's achievements in the digital era, mobile broadband subscription rate in South Asian countries, various ICT enablers and barriers, ITU global cybersecurity index, e-government survey, connecting schools through Giga, pandemic-induced digital inequalities in education and suggestions to go forward in her speech.

Followed by the keynote presentation, experts and industry insiders talked about different aspects of digital transformations, focusing on five critical areas of the 'Connect 2030 Agenda' proclaimed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).











