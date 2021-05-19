Video
Tanveer Mostafa elected as CCCI director

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury

Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury

Director of Standard Bank Securities Limited, Managing Director of Standard Fleets Limited, Proprietor of M/s. Electrotaband Managing Partner of Raja Corporation, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury has been elected as the Director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), says a press release.
Young entrepreneur and established businessman Chowdhury comes of a respectable family of Kazim Chowdhury Bari at Gunagari, Banshkhali, Chattogram.
He is the son of Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Founder Vice Chairman and Director of Standard Bank Limited and former Director of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
Chowdhury has completed Diploma in Law from University of London, LLB from Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK and PGD in International Business Law from City University London, UK. He is a member of Chittagong Club Ltd., Chattogram Samity Dhaka.


