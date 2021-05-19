Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling rises above $1.42 after UK jobs data

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

LONDON, May 18: Versus a weaker dollar, the British pound rose to a three-month high on Tuesday, with sentiment also boosted by jobs data showing that Britain's unemployment fell between January and March.
The dollar index was at a three-month low after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan reiterated his view that he did not expect interest rates to rise until next year.
Expectations U.S. interest rates would remain low helped offset concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in Asia.
The pound rose above $1.42 for the first time since February in early London trading, and at 0802 GMT was up around 0.5% on the day at $1.4207.
But it was up just 0.1% against the euro, at 85.9 pence per euro.
Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell again to 4.8% between January and March, a period which the country spent under a tight COVID lockdown, and hiring rose further in April.
The data reinforced market expectations that Britain would see a strong economic recovery from the pandemic, helped by its fast pace of vaccine rollout and plans to ease lockdown measures.
"Broad-based US dollar weakness has seen cable trade above the 1.4000-level for the longest period since April 2018," wrote MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note to clients.
"Our bullish outlook for the pound is based on the assumption that the UK economy will bounce back strongly, so we will need to monitor the latest COVID developments closely as they potentially pose downside risks."
Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti, said: "Key to the continued labour market recovery will be virus mutations, with concerns already being expressed that the latest variant may yet lead to some slowdown in the pace of easing."
Britain said on Monday it could not yet make a judgment on whether to go ahead with a further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 and wanted to see as much data as possible before deciding.    -Reuters
Elsewhere, Britain's minister in charge of relations with the European Union, said on Monday that he wanted the bloc to meet its obligations under the Brexit deal to try to minimise barriers in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, but that he has not yet had the conversation.
Britain's retail industry lobby group on Monday called for urgent talks between the major supermarket groups it represents and EU and British officials to discuss proposed new post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks for food products.
Allocation to UK equities in May was the highest since March 2014, Bank of America's survey of 215 fund managers with $625 billion in assets under management showed.
---Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US retail sales flat, inflation fears on the rise
NRBC Bank Directors give financial help to destitute people
Emirates on track to restore 70pc capacity by year-end
Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel
Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days
35-MW Manikganj solar plant starts feeding national grid
In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism
India loses $3b Iran bet, shown the door in Farzad-B gas field


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft