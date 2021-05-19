Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TallyKhata Introduces new logo, advanced features

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

TallyKhata, a widely used Bangla mobile app for small businesses, has recently introduced its new logo with the release of TallyKhata 3.0 with advanced features.
Having 2.3 million registered business users, it became popular among small businesses since it released version 2.0 last year. It is available at Play Store to download or update at free of cost.
TallyKhata app is a service of Progoti Systems Limited. Progoti Systems CEO Dr Shahadat Khan said the company want to bring the benefits of modern technology to all the businesses in Bangladesh.
"There are more than 10 million small businesses scattered around the country. We have developed a simple Bangla business app TallyKhata for them," he said.
This enables a merchant to keep complete accounts of the business. It saves time and reduces hassle. It shows income-expense reports and simplifies running the business, adds Dr. Khan.
Many micro and small merchants such as groceries, pharmacies and wholesalers are using this app to keep record of their daily business transactions. Moreover, more than hundred merchants have received low-interest loan facilities from banks to expand their business through a pilot project.
New features in TallyKhata 3.0 include sending tagada/reminder messages to customers anytime, sending SMS when new customers are added, and customer-list view filter. Auto-logout feature will increase data security of the businesses. Moreover, some popular features of the previous version have also been improved in this new release.
This is a completely Bangla app. It can be used with a very simple 'Dilam-Pelam' interface. Accounts are maintained automatically and income-expense reports are available. As always, TallyKhata app is completely free and can be used without Internet connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US retail sales flat, inflation fears on the rise
NRBC Bank Directors give financial help to destitute people
Emirates on track to restore 70pc capacity by year-end
Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel
Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days
35-MW Manikganj solar plant starts feeding national grid
In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism
India loses $3b Iran bet, shown the door in Farzad-B gas field


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft