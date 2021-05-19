TallyKhata Introduces new logo, advanced features

TallyKhata, a widely used Bangla mobile app for small businesses, has recently introduced its new logo with the release of TallyKhata 3.0 with advanced features.

Having 2.3 million registered business users, it became popular among small businesses since it released version 2.0 last year. It is available at Play Store to download or update at free of cost.

TallyKhata app is a service of Progoti Systems Limited. Progoti Systems CEO Dr Shahadat Khan said the company want to bring the benefits of modern technology to all the businesses in Bangladesh.

"There are more than 10 million small businesses scattered around the country. We have developed a simple Bangla business app TallyKhata for them," he said.

This enables a merchant to keep complete accounts of the business. It saves time and reduces hassle. It shows income-expense reports and simplifies running the business, adds Dr. Khan.

Many micro and small merchants such as groceries, pharmacies and wholesalers are using this app to keep record of their daily business transactions. Moreover, more than hundred merchants have received low-interest loan facilities from banks to expand their business through a pilot project.

New features in TallyKhata 3.0 include sending tagada/reminder messages to customers anytime, sending SMS when new customers are added, and customer-list view filter. Auto-logout feature will increase data security of the businesses. Moreover, some popular features of the previous version have also been improved in this new release.

This is a completely Bangla app. It can be used with a very simple 'Dilam-Pelam' interface. Accounts are maintained automatically and income-expense reports are available. As always, TallyKhata app is completely free and can be used without Internet connection.














