Payra Port to get Tk 5430 cr loan from Sonali Bank



Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Payera Port Authority Chairman Humayun Kallol, flanked by their senior colleagues, display documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The bank will disburse the amount to the PPA for regular dredging of Ramnabad channel to increase the draft to enable bigger vessels to navigate through the channel to the berths of the port, located in the southern region of the country.

Large vessels are expected to carry merchandise to and from the Payra port to the different countries of the world.

Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Payera Port Authority Chairman Humayun Kallol signed the loan agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Addressing the signing ceremony at the bank's head office's conference room, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan lauded the PM's initiatives to allow effective investment of surplus foreign currency reserve in the country's development projects.

He assured the PPA of all cooperation to disburse the loan in stipulated timeframe, while PPA Chairman hoped that the country would earn huge revenue once the project is completed.

He underscored the importance of Payra Port to pace up economical and infrastructural development of the southern part of the country.

PPA Member Commodore M M Mamunur Rashid, Commodore Rajib Tripura, PPA consultant Sheikh Mahmudul Hasan, Project Director Captain Muhammad Muniruzzaman, Chief Hydrographer Commander M Abul Hasan, Sonali Bank Limited Depurty Manging Director Md Abdul Mannan, Md Idris, Murshedul Kabir were presnt on the occasion.

It may be noted that on March 15 , a trilateral agreement was signed among the finance division, PPA, and Sonali Bank Ltd at the Bangladesh Secretariat for the allocation of money from the fund.

Under the agreement, the PPA will get 524.56 million euros at 2.0 per cent interest rate with a grace period of three years. It will repay the loan in seven years in six monthly installments.



















