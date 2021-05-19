FBCCI new committee takes charges today

The newly elected office bearers of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) are scheduled to take charges today (Wednesday).

Jasim Uddin, the new president of the FBCCI, the apex body of businessmen, will take over the board on Wednesday (May 19).

On the day, the current president Sheikh Fazle Fahim will hand over the responsibility to the new committee.

FBCCI Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque on last Wednesday announced the final results of the board elected for the 2021-23 term of the organization.

He said FBCCI's current president Sheikh Fazle Fahim and his board would formally hand over the responsibilities to the new president and board of directors on Wednesday.

The new President Jasim Uddin was the Senior Vice-President of FBCCI in 2010-12. He is involved in various businesses including plastic products, housing, media, readymade garments and food. He is also the chairman of the newly started Bengal Commercial Bank.

The current board of FBCCI has assured the new board of all kinds of cooperation. They believe that some of the up-to-date work of the present board will continue to lead the new committee.

























