Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DG Food floats new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

Directorate General of Food (DG Food) under the Food Ministry floated another international tender on Tuesday to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said.
The deadline for submission of price offers is May 30, they said.
DG Food has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to replenish its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.
A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closed on May 6 with no purchase yet reported.
Price offers in the new tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US retail sales flat, inflation fears on the rise
NRBC Bank Directors give financial help to destitute people
Emirates on track to restore 70pc capacity by year-end
Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel
Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days
35-MW Manikganj solar plant starts feeding national grid
In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism
India loses $3b Iran bet, shown the door in Farzad-B gas field


Latest News
Asian markets hit by volatility, oil down on Iran nuclear reports
Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm
Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile
COVID deaths near 3.4m globally
US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer
Journos holding human chain demanding Rozina's release
Unidentified body recovered in Naogaon
1.5 billion anti-Covid shots injected worldwide: AFP
3 drug trader held with hemp in Joypurhat
4,529 new Covid deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country
Most Read News
Gaza rockets part of resistance: Arundhati
Disability inclusive family planning and SRH Care
Journalist Rozina taken to Kashimpur Women's Jail
Two 'muggers' shot dead DB police on Khilkhet flyover
Housewife found dead at Kalapara
Journalists decide to boycott Health Ministry briefing
Journalist Rozina sent to jail
Powerful storm weakens slightly after landfall in India
Fifty doctors die of COVID in India in 24 hours
India unlikely to resume sizable COVID vaccine exports until Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft