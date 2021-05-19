DG Food floats new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Directorate General of Food (DG Food) under the Food Ministry floated another international tender on Tuesday to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 30, they said.

DG Food has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to replenish its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closed on May 6 with no purchase yet reported.

Price offers in the new tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.











