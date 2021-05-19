Video
Stocks halt 8-day gaining streak; turnover crosses Tk 17b-mark

Published : Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted an eight-day rising streak on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit edging down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
However, the daily turnover crossed Tk 17b-mark after four months as institutional operators put fresh stakes as the economy seemed to have remained unscathed amid the ongoing partial lockdown, that allowed stock trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose by 12 percent to Tk 17.20 billion on the country's premier bourse, from the previous day's tally of Tk 15.35 billion. It was biggest single-day transaction since January 17, this year, when the turnover totalled a record amount of Tk 23.85 billion.
DSEX, the core index of the DSE, edged down by 10.85 points or 0.18 per cent to 5,829, after gaining 329 points in the past eight consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also edged lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shed 4.49 points to finish at 2,194 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.95 points to 1,281 at the close of the trading.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 365 issues traded, 215 declined, 103 advanced and 47 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.15 billion changing hands, followed by Prime Bank (Tk 721 million), BATBC (Tk 686 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 661 million) and National Feed Mills (Tk 481 million).
Standard Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent gain while BIFC was the worst loser, losing 6.67 per cent.
A total number of 244,463 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 574.02 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 4,950 billion on Tuesday, down from Tk 4,965 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 28 points to 16,894 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 19 points to close at 10,183.
Of the issues traded, 168 declined, 89 advanced and 32 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 25.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 607 million.


