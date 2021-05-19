BSEC decides to insure all concerned in capital market

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to insure the health and life insurance for all concerned working in the capital market related institutions.

The decision was taken at the 771st meeting of the commission due to the prevalence of global pandemic Covid-19 in the country. The circular signed by the assistant director of the commission Sahidul Isalm said all the employees working in Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited, CDBL and CCBL would have to take health and life insurance policy and inform the commission by June 25. -BSS











