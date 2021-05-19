BB allows foreign investors to open bank accounts online

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has granted permission to foreign investors, intending to make investment in Bangladesh, to open temporary bank accounts online with a view to opening convenient channel for inward remittance.

The central bank's foreign exchange policy department issued a circular in this regard on Monday stating that the scope was introduced under its circular of March 11, 2021.

The BB circular on that occasion allowed scheduled banks to open accounts for foreign investors through online applications received through their web sites or apps or government service-providing entities.

It said Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority and Bangladesh HiTech Park Authority, among others could allow opening such accounts under their one stop service facilities.

By following the process, temporary non-resident taka accounts and temporary foreign currency accounts can be opened in the name of proposed companies or enterprises of foreign investors who are contemplating to making invest in Bangladesh.

The scope to open accounts was given to foreign investors under the BB's relevant rules and regulations. The central bank also asked them to follow simplified procedure with due diligence in opening such temporary bank accounts.

However, transactions from the accounts to regular accounts would only be allowed after incorporation of companies or enterprises upon completion of regular customer formalities with due diligence.

The BB said, 'The regular customer must follow with due diligence formal procedures before transferring balances held in these temporary accounts to the regular accounts immediately after incorporation of the companies or enterprises along with other relevant instructions.'







