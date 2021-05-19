

BD, Pak inflow helped South Asian remittances to rise to $147b in 2020: WB

Remittances to Bangladesh grew by 18 percent, while in Pakistan the inflow rose by 17 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, but the remittance inflow to India and Nepal experienced a small drop last year.

At the same time, the cost of remittance in South Asia is also among the lowest, which has kept the inflows growing. The ongoing trend shows that while the effects of Hajj cancellation/ vaccine restrictions for Hajj will continue to affect remittances, the tax incentives to convert informal remittances to formal remittances will keep the remittances increasing.

Deployment of workers as per the WB brief, declined by 68 percent from Bangladesh, 64 percent from Pakistan and 70 percent from Philippines.

Despite Covid-19, remittance flows remained resilient in 2020, registering a smaller decline than previously projected, it said.

Officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached $540 billion in 2020, just 1.6 per cent below the 2019 total of $548 billion.

The main drivers for the steady flow included fiscal stimulus that resulted in better-than-expected economic conditions in host countries, a shift in flows from cash to digital and from informal to formal channels, and cyclical movements in oil prices and currency exchange rates, it read.

"As Covid-19 still devastates families around the world, remittances continue to provide a critical lifeline for the poor and vulnerable," said Michal Rutkowski, global director of the social protection and jobs global practice at the World Bank.

"Supportive policy responses, together with national social protection systems, should continue to be inclusive of all communities, including migrants."

"The resilience of remittance flows is remarkable. Remittances are helping to meet families' increased need for livelihood support," said Dilip Ratha, lead author of the report on migration and remittances and head of KNOMAD.

"They can no longer be treated as small change. The World Bank has been monitoring migration and remittance flows for nearly two decades, and we are working with governments and partners to produce timely data and make remittance flows even more productive."

In South Asia, remittances to India, the region's largest recipient country by far, fell by just 0.2 per cent in 2020.

The decline is mainly caused by a 17 per cent drop in remittances from the United Arab Emirates, which offset resilient flows from the United States and other host countries.

The average cost of sending $200 to the region stood at 4.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the lowest among all the regions.

Some of the lowest-cost corridors, originating in the GCC countries and Singapore, had costs below the SDG target of 3 per cent owing to high volumes, competitive markets, and deployment of technology. But costs are well over 10 per cent in the highest-cost corridors.

















