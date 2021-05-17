Video
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Home Front Page

Ctg Port faces congestion for reluctance of stakeholders to take delivery of goods

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 16: The Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country, is now going to face a congestion of both ships and container vessels due to the reluctance of the stakeholders to take delivery of their consignments on time.
Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, the Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer, "We were ready on all days of the week, even on Eid day to help the stakeholders to take delivery of their cargo from the port."
But, he regretted that the stakeholders did not come for taking delivery of goods on three-day public     holidays for Eid.
CPA Chairman hoped that the port users would start taking delivery of their cargo after the Eid holidays.
Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that a total of 40,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers are lying in the CPA sheds as of Sunday.
He said, earlier on May 13 there were a total of 36,000 TEUs of containers in the port sheds.
"But the storage capacity of CPA is 49,000 TEUs,' Faruk claimed.
Faruk said that a total of 3,600 TEUs of containers had been delivered on May 13. But there was no delivery of container on May 14, on Eid day due to reluctance of the port users, he said.
Faruk said, "We were ready to give delivery of cargo on Eid day also, but the users did not turn up."
Besides, on May 15 there were only 721 TEUs that had been delivered, he said.
He hoped that the delivery would increase further from Sunday.
The CPA sources said, there were 25 ships including 13 container vessels have been waiting in the Outer Anchorage of the port while a total of 17 ships including 13 container vessels are unloading the cargo at the CPA jetties, sources said.



